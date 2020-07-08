Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

11640 Kipling Drive Available 06/01/20 KIPLING DRIVE - One level living at it's BEST. 3 bedroom home with Large extended Master Bedroom Suite with walk-in closet and master bath w/soaking tub. Formal living room, family room with FP, rear deck and shed. Fenced in back yard . Close to shopping, schools and easy commute to DC and Virginia. This is a must-see! Must use LB lease and application.

INCOME REQUIREMENT $76,000 CREDIT SCORE 600(+)

COMING SOON!!! AVAILABLE 06/01/2020



