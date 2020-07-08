All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated May 22 2020

11640 Kipling Drive

Location

11640 Kipling Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
11640 Kipling Drive Available 06/01/20 KIPLING DRIVE - One level living at it's BEST. 3 bedroom home with Large extended Master Bedroom Suite with walk-in closet and master bath w/soaking tub. Formal living room, family room with FP, rear deck and shed. Fenced in back yard . Close to shopping, schools and easy commute to DC and Virginia. This is a must-see! Must use LB lease and application.
INCOME REQUIREMENT $76,000 CREDIT SCORE 600(+)
COMING SOON!!! AVAILABLE 06/01/2020

(RLNE2302048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11640 Kipling Drive have any available units?
11640 Kipling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 11640 Kipling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11640 Kipling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11640 Kipling Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11640 Kipling Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 11640 Kipling Drive offer parking?
No, 11640 Kipling Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11640 Kipling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11640 Kipling Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11640 Kipling Drive have a pool?
No, 11640 Kipling Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11640 Kipling Drive have accessible units?
No, 11640 Kipling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11640 Kipling Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11640 Kipling Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11640 Kipling Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11640 Kipling Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

