Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:26 PM

11488 STOCKPORT PLACE

11488 Stockport Place · (301) 258-7757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11488 Stockport Place, Waldorf, MD 20695

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1833 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Home not available until July 1st to view/move in. Tenant occupied until end of June. Beautiful town home in the well desired neighborhood of Gleneagles ! Beautiful open floor plan with radiant wood floors, gourmet kitchen, granite counters & SS appliances! Only 5 years young and shows like brand new. Blue Crabs Stadium nearby, restaurants and all your shopping needs. Easy commute to D.C., VA and Annapolis! Potential tenants apply at https://www.goldeneaglegroup.net/available-properties. Click "Apply Now."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11488 STOCKPORT PLACE have any available units?
11488 STOCKPORT PLACE has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11488 STOCKPORT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11488 STOCKPORT PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11488 STOCKPORT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 11488 STOCKPORT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 11488 STOCKPORT PLACE offer parking?
No, 11488 STOCKPORT PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 11488 STOCKPORT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11488 STOCKPORT PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11488 STOCKPORT PLACE have a pool?
No, 11488 STOCKPORT PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 11488 STOCKPORT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 11488 STOCKPORT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11488 STOCKPORT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11488 STOCKPORT PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11488 STOCKPORT PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11488 STOCKPORT PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
