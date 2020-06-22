11488 STOCKPORT PLACE

Amenities

Home not available until July 1st to view/move in. Tenant occupied until end of June. Beautiful town home in the well desired neighborhood of Gleneagles ! Beautiful open floor plan with radiant wood floors, gourmet kitchen, granite counters & SS appliances! Only 5 years young and shows like brand new. Blue Crabs Stadium nearby, restaurants and all your shopping needs. Easy commute to D.C., VA and Annapolis! Potential tenants apply at https://www.goldeneaglegroup.net/available-properties. Click "Apply Now."