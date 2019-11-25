11442 Westmont Court, Waldorf, MD 20602 St. Charles
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Ready for immediate occupancy. Nice colonial situated in a quiet cul-de-sac. Freshly painted and new carpet. Master suit with huge walk-in closet and soaking tub. Full finished walk out basement with full bath. Pets case by case but no large aggressive breeds. No vouchers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
