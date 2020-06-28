11323 Snow Owl Place

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 story townhouse has 3 beds, 3.5 baths and landscaping is included. The main level has new wood flooring, a foyer with a half bath, and a living room with a tiled electric fireplace with a mantle.The open concept kitchen, with a seperate dining area, has stainless steel applicances, granite countertops, an island, and glass tile backsplash. The stairwells each include a landing with a window seat. The upper level of the home has the master bedroom, and two additional bedrooms. The master bedroom has arched ceilings, a tiled full bath, a walk in closet, and an electric fireplace. The lower level has a main room with an electric fireplace, a bonus room with laundry facilities, and a walkout to the fulley fenced in back yard.



No Housing Vouchers Accepted



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: Now



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



HOA: Yes



PET RULE: NONE



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.