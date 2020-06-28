All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated September 20 2019 at 1:59 AM

11323 Snow Owl Place

11323 Snow Owl Place · No Longer Available
Location

11323 Snow Owl Place, Waldorf, MD 20603

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 story townhouse has 3 beds, 3.5 baths and landscaping is included. The main level has new wood flooring, a foyer with a half bath, and a living room with a tiled electric fireplace with a mantle.The open concept kitchen, with a seperate dining area, has stainless steel applicances, granite countertops, an island, and glass tile backsplash. The stairwells each include a landing with a window seat. The upper level of the home has the master bedroom, and two additional bedrooms. The master bedroom has arched ceilings, a tiled full bath, a walk in closet, and an electric fireplace. The lower level has a main room with an electric fireplace, a bonus room with laundry facilities, and a walkout to the fulley fenced in back yard.

No Housing Vouchers Accepted

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

HOA: Yes

PET RULE: NONE

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

