Excellent location, quick access to routes 228 and 301. Close to shopping/restaurants. Fully finished basement with full bathroom, washer & dryer, deck for entertaining, two parking spaces conveniently in front of home. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11308 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE have any available units?
11308 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 11308 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11308 GOLDEN EAGLE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.