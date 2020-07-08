11303 B Golden Eagle Place

Amenities

Move In Ready 4 Bed Townhouse for RENT! - YOU'RE NEW HOME READY! VIEW the 3D Tour! - Want to just to turn the key and move in, then you'll love this - 3 Level Townhouse in Waldorf - EXTREMELY WELL maintained home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, hardwood floors on main level, eat-in-kitchen & separate dining room, family room with gas fireplace, rooms on lower level and full bath. Enjoy the deck off main level kitchen, fully fenced backyard and rear entrance to basement. Convenient to shopping, dining & commuter lots! Tenant responsible is responsible for professional house and carpet cleaning when vacating. You will need a minimum credit score of 675 to schedule a showing. No exceptions. Call 301-870-1717 and ask for the agent on duty to schedule your showing TODAY! Rent thru DeHanas and use our moving van for FREE!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2530038)