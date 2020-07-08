All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

11303 B Golden Eagle Place

11303 Golden Eagle Pl · No Longer Available
Location

11303 Golden Eagle Pl, Waldorf, MD 20603

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Move In Ready 4 Bed Townhouse for RENT! - YOU'RE NEW HOME READY! VIEW the 3D Tour! - Want to just to turn the key and move in, then you'll love this - 3 Level Townhouse in Waldorf - EXTREMELY WELL maintained home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, hardwood floors on main level, eat-in-kitchen & separate dining room, family room with gas fireplace, rooms on lower level and full bath. Enjoy the deck off main level kitchen, fully fenced backyard and rear entrance to basement. Convenient to shopping, dining & commuter lots! Tenant responsible is responsible for professional house and carpet cleaning when vacating. You will need a minimum credit score of 675 to schedule a showing. No exceptions. Call 301-870-1717 and ask for the agent on duty to schedule your showing TODAY! Rent thru DeHanas and use our moving van for FREE!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2530038)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 11303 B Golden Eagle Place have any available units?
11303 B Golden Eagle Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 11303 B Golden Eagle Place have?
Some of 11303 B Golden Eagle Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11303 B Golden Eagle Place currently offering any rent specials?
11303 B Golden Eagle Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11303 B Golden Eagle Place pet-friendly?
No, 11303 B Golden Eagle Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 11303 B Golden Eagle Place offer parking?
No, 11303 B Golden Eagle Place does not offer parking.
Does 11303 B Golden Eagle Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11303 B Golden Eagle Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11303 B Golden Eagle Place have a pool?
No, 11303 B Golden Eagle Place does not have a pool.
Does 11303 B Golden Eagle Place have accessible units?
No, 11303 B Golden Eagle Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11303 B Golden Eagle Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11303 B Golden Eagle Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11303 B Golden Eagle Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11303 B Golden Eagle Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Palmer Apartments
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments with BalconyWaldorf Apartments with Parking
Waldorf Apartments with PoolAnne Arundel County Apartments

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

St. Charles

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University