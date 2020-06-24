11217 SEWICKLEY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Owner in the process of repairs, painting and new carpet. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths. Lower level bath has Jacuzzi tub. Full basement w/Rec. room. Large 2 car garage. Fenced in back yard. Pets case by case with a $400 deposit.