11217 SEWICKLEY STREET

Owner in the process of repairs, painting and new carpet. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths. Lower level bath has Jacuzzi tub. Full basement w/Rec. room. Large 2 car garage. Fenced in back yard. Pets case by case with a $400 deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
