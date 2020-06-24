All apartments in Waldorf
11217 SEWICKLEY STREET
11217 SEWICKLEY STREET

11217 Sewickley Street · No Longer Available
Location

11217 Sewickley Street, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Owner in the process of repairs, painting and new carpet. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths. Lower level bath has Jacuzzi tub. Full basement w/Rec. room. Large 2 car garage. Fenced in back yard. Pets case by case with a $400 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11217 SEWICKLEY STREET have any available units?
11217 SEWICKLEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 11217 SEWICKLEY STREET have?
Some of 11217 SEWICKLEY STREET's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11217 SEWICKLEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
11217 SEWICKLEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11217 SEWICKLEY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 11217 SEWICKLEY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 11217 SEWICKLEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 11217 SEWICKLEY STREET offers parking.
Does 11217 SEWICKLEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11217 SEWICKLEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11217 SEWICKLEY STREET have a pool?
No, 11217 SEWICKLEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 11217 SEWICKLEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 11217 SEWICKLEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 11217 SEWICKLEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11217 SEWICKLEY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 11217 SEWICKLEY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 11217 SEWICKLEY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
