11162 Sewickley Street

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

This pet friendly single family home is a 5 bed 3.5 bath with a two car garage. The kitchen has all black appliances, hard wood flooring, and table space with sliding door access to the back deck. The open floor plan opens up to the main living room with bay window. The main level has a formal dining room with chair rails, access to basement, access to 2 car garage, and a half bath. Upstairs, the master bedroom has bay window and walk in closet. The master bath has a dual sink vanity and a spa tub. On this level is also 2 additional bedrooms and laundry room with washer and dryer included. In the basement, there is a large main room with access to walk out, and bonus freezer. There are ceiling fans throughout.



No Housing Vouchers Accepted



STATUS: OCCUPIED



AVAILABLE DATE: 12/28/2019

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PET RULE: Small Dogs Only



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: Smoking allowed in home and on property.



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website,www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,650, Available 12/28/19



Pet Policy: Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.