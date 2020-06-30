All apartments in Waldorf
Location

11162 Sewickley Street, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
This pet friendly single family home is a 5 bed 3.5 bath with a two car garage. The kitchen has all black appliances, hard wood flooring, and table space with sliding door access to the back deck. The open floor plan opens up to the main living room with bay window. The main level has a formal dining room with chair rails, access to basement, access to 2 car garage, and a half bath. Upstairs, the master bedroom has bay window and walk in closet. The master bath has a dual sink vanity and a spa tub. On this level is also 2 additional bedrooms and laundry room with washer and dryer included. In the basement, there is a large main room with access to walk out, and bonus freezer. There are ceiling fans throughout.

No Housing Vouchers Accepted

STATUS: OCCUPIED

AVAILABLE DATE: 12/28/2019
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: Small Dogs Only

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: Smoking allowed in home and on property.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website,www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,650, Available 12/28/19

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11162 Sewickley Street have any available units?
11162 Sewickley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 11162 Sewickley Street have?
Some of 11162 Sewickley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11162 Sewickley Street currently offering any rent specials?
11162 Sewickley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11162 Sewickley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11162 Sewickley Street is pet friendly.
Does 11162 Sewickley Street offer parking?
Yes, 11162 Sewickley Street offers parking.
Does 11162 Sewickley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11162 Sewickley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11162 Sewickley Street have a pool?
No, 11162 Sewickley Street does not have a pool.
Does 11162 Sewickley Street have accessible units?
No, 11162 Sewickley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11162 Sewickley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11162 Sewickley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11162 Sewickley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11162 Sewickley Street does not have units with air conditioning.

