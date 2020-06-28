All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated September 9 2019 at 8:06 PM

10619 Long Leaf Lane

10619 Long Leaf Ln · No Longer Available
Location

10619 Long Leaf Ln, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful home is a 3 bedroom and 3.5 bath. It is only three years old and is in a prime location in Waldorf. The neighborhood is very family friendly, yet you still get privacy. The main level is an open concept. The front room is connected to the formal dining room allowing easy flow when you first walk in the home. The living room is open to the updated, stainless steel kitchen with has granite countertops, table space, and an island. There is a sliding door in the kitchen that provides access to the back fenced in yard. Upstairs has a large living area and the bedrooms. The Master bedroom has two walk in closets and a soaking tub in the master bath. The basement has a full bath as well as a large den area and a bonus room. The home also has a two car garage that provides access to the home.

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 481-0223. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

PET RULE: Dogs allowed, case by case with deposit

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10619 Long Leaf Lane have any available units?
10619 Long Leaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 10619 Long Leaf Lane have?
Some of 10619 Long Leaf Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10619 Long Leaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10619 Long Leaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10619 Long Leaf Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10619 Long Leaf Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10619 Long Leaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10619 Long Leaf Lane offers parking.
Does 10619 Long Leaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10619 Long Leaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10619 Long Leaf Lane have a pool?
No, 10619 Long Leaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10619 Long Leaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 10619 Long Leaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10619 Long Leaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10619 Long Leaf Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10619 Long Leaf Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10619 Long Leaf Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
