10619 Long Leaf Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful home is a 3 bedroom and 3.5 bath. It is only three years old and is in a prime location in Waldorf. The neighborhood is very family friendly, yet you still get privacy. The main level is an open concept. The front room is connected to the formal dining room allowing easy flow when you first walk in the home. The living room is open to the updated, stainless steel kitchen with has granite countertops, table space, and an island. There is a sliding door in the kitchen that provides access to the back fenced in yard. Upstairs has a large living area and the bedrooms. The Master bedroom has two walk in closets and a soaking tub in the master bath. The basement has a full bath as well as a large den area and a bonus room. The home also has a two car garage that provides access to the home.



STATUS: Vacant



AVAILABLE DATE: Now



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 481-0223. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PET RULE: Dogs allowed, case by case with deposit



BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.



Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.