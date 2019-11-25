10462 Sugarberry Street, Waldorf, MD 20603 St. Charles
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Over 2900 square feet of living space. Harwood floors on the main floor, tile in the kitchen and sunroom. A beautifully designed patio off the sunroom. The laundry room on the upper lever with 3 bedrooms and a large owners suite.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10462 SUGARBERRY ST have any available units?
10462 SUGARBERRY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 10462 SUGARBERRY ST have?
Some of 10462 SUGARBERRY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10462 SUGARBERRY ST currently offering any rent specials?
10462 SUGARBERRY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.