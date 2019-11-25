All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 10462 SUGARBERRY ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
10462 SUGARBERRY ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10462 SUGARBERRY ST

10462 Sugarberry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
St. Charles
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10462 Sugarberry Street, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Over 2900 square feet of living space. Harwood floors on the main floor, tile in the kitchen and sunroom. A beautifully designed patio off the sunroom. The laundry room on the upper lever with 3 bedrooms and a large owners suite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10462 SUGARBERRY ST have any available units?
10462 SUGARBERRY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 10462 SUGARBERRY ST have?
Some of 10462 SUGARBERRY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10462 SUGARBERRY ST currently offering any rent specials?
10462 SUGARBERRY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10462 SUGARBERRY ST pet-friendly?
No, 10462 SUGARBERRY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 10462 SUGARBERRY ST offer parking?
Yes, 10462 SUGARBERRY ST offers parking.
Does 10462 SUGARBERRY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10462 SUGARBERRY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10462 SUGARBERRY ST have a pool?
No, 10462 SUGARBERRY ST does not have a pool.
Does 10462 SUGARBERRY ST have accessible units?
No, 10462 SUGARBERRY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 10462 SUGARBERRY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10462 SUGARBERRY ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 10462 SUGARBERRY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 10462 SUGARBERRY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University