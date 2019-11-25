Rent Calculator
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10394 Sugarberry St
10394 Sugarberry Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
10394 Sugarberry Street, Waldorf, MD 20603
St. Charles
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Colonial Home - Property Id: 140145
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140145p
Property Id 140145
(RLNE5043732)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10394 Sugarberry St have any available units?
10394 Sugarberry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waldorf, MD
.
What amenities does 10394 Sugarberry St have?
Some of 10394 Sugarberry St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10394 Sugarberry St currently offering any rent specials?
10394 Sugarberry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10394 Sugarberry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10394 Sugarberry St is pet friendly.
Does 10394 Sugarberry St offer parking?
No, 10394 Sugarberry St does not offer parking.
Does 10394 Sugarberry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10394 Sugarberry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10394 Sugarberry St have a pool?
No, 10394 Sugarberry St does not have a pool.
Does 10394 Sugarberry St have accessible units?
No, 10394 Sugarberry St does not have accessible units.
Does 10394 Sugarberry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10394 Sugarberry St has units with dishwashers.
Does 10394 Sugarberry St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10394 Sugarberry St does not have units with air conditioning.
