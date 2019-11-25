1006 SPRUCE STREET

RENTAL - Ready for move in. New tile being installed in basement area. Hardwood floors on main area: large lot: close to shopping and public transportation: remodeled bathrooms: hardwood floors: open floor plan: Finished basement with wet bar: Great for entertaining: washer and dryer included: renter pays utilities: Large yard: Detached heated garage and workshop
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
