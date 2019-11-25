All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

1006 SPRUCE STREET

1006 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Spruce Street, Waldorf, MD 20601

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENTAL - Ready for move in. New tile being installed in basement area. Hardwood floors on main area: large lot: close to shopping and public transportation: remodeled bathrooms: hardwood floors: open floor plan: Finished basement with wet bar: Great for entertaining: washer and dryer included: renter pays utilities: Large yard: Detached heated garage and workshop

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
1006 SPRUCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 1006 SPRUCE STREET have?
Some of 1006 SPRUCE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1006 SPRUCE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1006 SPRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 1006 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1006 SPRUCE STREET offers parking.
Does 1006 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 SPRUCE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 1006 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1006 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1006 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 SPRUCE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 SPRUCE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 SPRUCE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
