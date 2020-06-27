All apartments in Waldorf
Waldorf, MD
1002 Red Lion Court
Last updated October 31 2019 at 6:12 PM

1002 Red Lion Court

1002 Red Lion Court · No Longer Available
Location

1002 Red Lion Court, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

This recently updated 2 story inner townhouse has 3 beds and 1.5 baths. The main level has the kitchen, formal dining room, living room, and a half bath. Upstairs, there are the 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The townhouse is located near shopping and amenities.

Housing Vouchers NOT Accepted

STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

