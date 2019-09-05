13508 FLOWERFIELD DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

Spectacular Lux Townhouse! Sunny and spacious, having the feel of a house! Great location, near various shopping centers, public transportation, I-270! Renovated/Remodeled; Fabulous kitchen w/granite counter tops, center isle, s.s. appl., opening to family room and deck. Formal Living rm and Dining room w/hardwood floring!Upper floor w/cathedral ceilings. Laudry room in upper level! All bathrooms remodeled w/granite counter tops. Deck, fenced yard. Lawn cut included. HOA also includes Club House, Swimming Pool, Tennis Courts, Playgrounds. By Owner/Agent.