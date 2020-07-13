All apartments in Towson
Towson, MD
Stevenson Lane Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Stevenson Lane Apartments

308 Stevenson Ln · (301) 259-3023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Towson
Location

308 Stevenson Ln, Towson, MD 21204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 340-A6 · Avail. now

$1,323

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 340-B6 · Avail. now

$1,328

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 302-C6 · Avail. now

$1,333

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stevenson Lane Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Live in Towson, MD and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities. Located near Stevenson Lane and York Road, Stevenson Lane Apartments is just minutes away from all of the shopping, dining and entertainment that Towson has to offer.Stevenson Lane Apartments offers unique one or two bedroom apartment homes that include upgraded kitchens and baths, dishwashers, and storage units just to name a few of the exclusive amenities we offer our residents. Prepare a great meal in your gorgeous kitchen, stretch out in your spacious floor plan, or simply stroll along enjoying the beautiful landscaping. If you're looking for a home in Rogers Forge or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location, Stevenson Lane Apartments is the place for you in Towson. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy and relaxed lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $350per applicant
Deposit: $250-two month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stevenson Lane Apartments have any available units?
Stevenson Lane Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,323 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does Stevenson Lane Apartments have?
Some of Stevenson Lane Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stevenson Lane Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Stevenson Lane Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stevenson Lane Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Stevenson Lane Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Stevenson Lane Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Stevenson Lane Apartments offers parking.
Does Stevenson Lane Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stevenson Lane Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stevenson Lane Apartments have a pool?
No, Stevenson Lane Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Stevenson Lane Apartments have accessible units?
No, Stevenson Lane Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Stevenson Lane Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stevenson Lane Apartments has units with dishwashers.
