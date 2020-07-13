All apartments in Towson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

Ivy Hall At Kenilworth

101 Kenilworth Park Dr · (301) 259-3180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Open House Weekend: 7/17 - 7/19; $5 app fee + $350 security deposit* (enter 'Open House' at checkout) *restrictions apply
Location

101 Kenilworth Park Dr, Towson, MD 21204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit K105004B · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ivy Hall At Kenilworth.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
hot tub
key fob access
online portal
trash valet
Welcome to Ivy Hall. Ivy Hall has been carefully planned and designed for comfort, convenience, quiet privacy and luxury living. You will be pleased with the spaciousness of your own two or three bedroom apartment home where rooms gracefully accommodate your cherished possessions. Our excellent Towson location makes it easy to enjoy shopping, dining and many recreational activities. You are sure to find the dynamic lifestyle you are looking for at Ivy Hall Apartments. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent: $25
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 1
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler, Mastiff, Great Dane, Doberman Pinscher, Irish Wolf Hound, German Shepherd. 25 lbs.
Cats
fee: $25
limit: 2
restrictions: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ivy Hall At Kenilworth have any available units?
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does Ivy Hall At Kenilworth have?
Some of Ivy Hall At Kenilworth's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ivy Hall At Kenilworth currently offering any rent specials?
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth is offering the following rent specials: Open House Weekend: 7/17 - 7/19; $5 app fee + $350 security deposit* (enter 'Open House' at checkout) *restrictions apply
Is Ivy Hall At Kenilworth pet-friendly?
Yes, Ivy Hall At Kenilworth is pet friendly.
Does Ivy Hall At Kenilworth offer parking?
Yes, Ivy Hall At Kenilworth offers parking.
Does Ivy Hall At Kenilworth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ivy Hall At Kenilworth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ivy Hall At Kenilworth have a pool?
Yes, Ivy Hall At Kenilworth has a pool.
Does Ivy Hall At Kenilworth have accessible units?
No, Ivy Hall At Kenilworth does not have accessible units.
Does Ivy Hall At Kenilworth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ivy Hall At Kenilworth has units with dishwashers.
