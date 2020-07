Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator oven walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments hot tub key fob access online portal

Welcome to Charlesgate Apartments. The difference that is Charlesgate is not revealed all at once. You take it in gradually when you enter off Bellona Avenue and see the handsome brick facades with tall entrance archways. The inner courtyard, inviting pool and broad expanse of green add to the enjoyment of living in your extraordinary one, two or three bedroom apartment home. The location, while serene and secluded, is only minutes away from downtown Towson and major thoroughfares. Charlesgate offers the maintenance free lifestyle you deserve.