Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
908 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
908 Fairmount Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
908 Fairmount Avenue, Towson, MD 21204
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
media room
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Beautiful updated 3 Bedroom & 1.5 Bath Brick End Unit Townhome in Towson Park. Super Convenient Location. Walking Distance to Fresh Market, Towson Mall, Dinning, Theater, Apple stores, Colleges, etc., Preferred Credit Score over 650 .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 908 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have any available units?
908 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Towson, MD
.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Towson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 908 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have?
Some of 908 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 908 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
908 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 908 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Towson
.
Does 908 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 908 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 908 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 908 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 908 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 908 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 908 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
