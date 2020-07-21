Great 3 BR 2 FB townhome in Towson Area, Beautiful remodled. Kitchen with granite counters, back splash stainless appliances and Breakfast Bar. Finished Basement with Bar FB and laundry area. and outside exit. Ready to move in
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD have any available units?
8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.