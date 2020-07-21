All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD

8464 Loch Raven Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8464 Loch Raven Blvd, Towson, MD 21286

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great 3 BR 2 FB townhome in Towson Area, Beautiful remodled. Kitchen with granite counters, back splash stainless appliances and Breakfast Bar. Finished Basement with Bar FB and laundry area. and outside exit. Ready to move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD have any available units?
8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8464 LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd
Towson, MD 21286
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21204
Somerset at Towson
754 Camberley Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct
Towson, MD 21204
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir
Towson, MD 21204
5 East
5 Stonewain Ct
Towson, MD 21204
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204

Similar Pages

Towson 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTowson 2 Bedroom Apartments
Towson Dog Friendly ApartmentsTowson Pet Friendly Apartments
Towson Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ruxton

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityGoucher College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University