8411 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:22 PM
8411 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD
8411 Pleasant Plains Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
8411 Pleasant Plains Road, Towson, MD 21286
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Pristine End of Group Rowhome Rental, Updated and well maintained, 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full and 1 Half Bathrooms, directly across street from PP Elementary, Convenient to shopping and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8411 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD have any available units?
8411 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Towson, MD
.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
Towson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8411 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD have?
Some of 8411 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 8411 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8411 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8411 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8411 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Towson
.
Does 8411 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD offer parking?
No, 8411 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 8411 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8411 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8411 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD have a pool?
No, 8411 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8411 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8411 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8411 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8411 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
