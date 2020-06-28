8411 PLEASANT PLAINS ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Pristine End of Group Rowhome Rental, Updated and well maintained, 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full and 1 Half Bathrooms, directly across street from PP Elementary, Convenient to shopping and more.