Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

708 ANNESLIE ROAD

708 Anneslie Road · No Longer Available
Location

708 Anneslie Road, Towson, MD 21212
Anneslie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home has nearly 2000 square feet of living space, and is located in the tree-lined and historical family-friendly neighborhood of Anneslie, with top schools (Stoneleigh ES, Dumbarton MS and Towson HS) and is within walking distance of shops, restaurants and parks. This fantastic home features 4 bedrooms, 4th bedroom in basement not sure if egress is proper, 2 full baths, an updated kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors and a fully finished lower level! The lower level has a large family room area, a separate bedroom and a full bath. There is a spacious backyard with a large deck and screened-in porch for extra living space, a big playset for the kids, vegetable garden, plus a separate bonus party room/art studio/etc. that the owners have converted from a garage, AND another separate garage. The house also features a driveway and off-street parking for 2 cars. Available for sale, or for rent FURNISHED immediately for $2,850 or UNFURNISHED Nov. 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 ANNESLIE ROAD have any available units?
708 ANNESLIE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 ANNESLIE ROAD have?
Some of 708 ANNESLIE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 ANNESLIE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
708 ANNESLIE ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 ANNESLIE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 708 ANNESLIE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 708 ANNESLIE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 708 ANNESLIE ROAD does offer parking.
Does 708 ANNESLIE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 ANNESLIE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 ANNESLIE ROAD have a pool?
No, 708 ANNESLIE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 708 ANNESLIE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 708 ANNESLIE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 708 ANNESLIE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 ANNESLIE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
