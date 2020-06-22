708 ANNESLIE ROAD

Amenities

This beautiful home has nearly 2000 square feet of living space, and is located in the tree-lined and historical family-friendly neighborhood of Anneslie, with top schools (Stoneleigh ES, Dumbarton MS and Towson HS) and is within walking distance of shops, restaurants and parks. This fantastic home features 4 bedrooms, 4th bedroom in basement not sure if egress is proper, 2 full baths, an updated kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors and a fully finished lower level! The lower level has a large family room area, a separate bedroom and a full bath. There is a spacious backyard with a large deck and screened-in porch for extra living space, a big playset for the kids, vegetable garden, plus a separate bonus party room/art studio/etc. that the owners have converted from a garage, AND another separate garage. The house also features a driveway and off-street parking for 2 cars. Available for sale, or for rent FURNISHED immediately for $2,850 or UNFURNISHED Nov. 1