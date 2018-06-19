Rent Calculator
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM
7 YORK RD
7 York Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
7 York Road, Towson, MD 21204
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great opportunity in Towson for a rental that's ready immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7 YORK RD have any available units?
7 YORK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Towson, MD
.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Towson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7 YORK RD have?
Some of 7 YORK RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7 YORK RD currently offering any rent specials?
7 YORK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 YORK RD pet-friendly?
No, 7 YORK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Towson
.
Does 7 YORK RD offer parking?
No, 7 YORK RD does not offer parking.
Does 7 YORK RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 YORK RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 YORK RD have a pool?
No, 7 YORK RD does not have a pool.
Does 7 YORK RD have accessible units?
No, 7 YORK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7 YORK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 YORK RD has units with dishwashers.
