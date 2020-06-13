6130 ALLWOOD

Amenities

Roland Park's Best Kept Secret! Rarely available Terrace Level unit. Total rehab boasting white cabinets and granite countertops! ELKRIDGE ESTATES,an award winning garden style community, offers this spacious apt, w/floor to ceiling windows,renovated kitchen,over sized balcony,24 hr security gate w/onsite guard,ftness center,olympic size pool,fully equipped club house,park & picnic area w/screened gazebo & Koi pond,putting green,&car care area! Look no further!!Total Rehab, white cabinets,granite counters.