Towson, MD
6130 ALLWOOD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:43 AM

6130 ALLWOOD

6130 Allwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

6130 Allwood Court, Towson, MD 21210

Amenities

Roland Park's Best Kept Secret! Rarely available Terrace Level unit. Total rehab boasting white cabinets and granite countertops! ELKRIDGE ESTATES,an award winning garden style community, offers this spacious apt, w/floor to ceiling windows,renovated kitchen,over sized balcony,24 hr security gate w/onsite guard,ftness center,olympic size pool,fully equipped club house,park & picnic area w/screened gazebo & Koi pond,putting green,&car care area! Look no further!!Total Rehab, white cabinets,granite counters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6130 ALLWOOD have any available units?
6130 ALLWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 6130 ALLWOOD have?
Some of 6130 ALLWOOD's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6130 ALLWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
6130 ALLWOOD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6130 ALLWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 6130 ALLWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 6130 ALLWOOD offer parking?
No, 6130 ALLWOOD does not offer parking.
Does 6130 ALLWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6130 ALLWOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6130 ALLWOOD have a pool?
Yes, 6130 ALLWOOD has a pool.
Does 6130 ALLWOOD have accessible units?
No, 6130 ALLWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 6130 ALLWOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6130 ALLWOOD does not have units with dishwashers.
