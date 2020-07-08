All apartments in Towson
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM

557 BROOK ROAD

557 Brook Road · No Longer Available
Location

557 Brook Road, Towson, MD 21286
Greenbrier

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 557 BROOK ROAD have any available units?
557 BROOK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
Is 557 BROOK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
557 BROOK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 557 BROOK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 557 BROOK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 557 BROOK ROAD offer parking?
No, 557 BROOK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 557 BROOK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 557 BROOK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 557 BROOK ROAD have a pool?
No, 557 BROOK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 557 BROOK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 557 BROOK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 557 BROOK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 557 BROOK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 557 BROOK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 557 BROOK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

