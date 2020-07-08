Rent Calculator
557 BROOK ROAD
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM
1 of 34
557 BROOK ROAD
557 Brook Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
557 Brook Road, Towson, MD 21286
Greenbrier
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 557 BROOK ROAD have any available units?
557 BROOK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Towson, MD
.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Towson Rent Report
.
Is 557 BROOK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
557 BROOK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 557 BROOK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 557 BROOK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Towson
.
Does 557 BROOK ROAD offer parking?
No, 557 BROOK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 557 BROOK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 557 BROOK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 557 BROOK ROAD have a pool?
No, 557 BROOK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 557 BROOK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 557 BROOK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 557 BROOK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 557 BROOK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 557 BROOK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 557 BROOK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
