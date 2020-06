Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 2 car garage on corner lot in ultra desirable West Towson. Stunning hardwoods throughout, gourmet kitchen, open concept throughout living and dining areas, finished basement, and master suite with private balcony. Sunroom for ultimate relaxation! Across the street from park. Close to great restaurants, shopping centers, and easy access to I-695 and I-83. Call us now to set up an appointment!