205 E JOPPA ROAD
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:43 PM

205 E JOPPA ROAD

205 East Joppa Road · (301) 922-8622
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21286
Northeast Towson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2701 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous, effortless living at the fabulous Ridgely. Way up at the 27th floor, this home was fully renovated in 2019: flooring, all cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite counters throughout. You'll be glad to live here. Great for entertaining with the open floor plan, yet the bedrooms are private. The views are spectacular - green and lush during the day, sparkle of the city at night. Right in the center of Towson. Convenient to Towson University, county government offices, Town Center, and restaurants of every variety. Two minutes to 695. NEW heated saltwater pool, two garage parking spots, a 24 hour concierge front desk, exercise equipment for resident use. Pets accepted with small deposit, there is a 35lb weight limit. Heat/air and water included! Really perfect!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 E JOPPA ROAD have any available units?
205 E JOPPA ROAD has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 E JOPPA ROAD have?
Some of 205 E JOPPA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 E JOPPA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
205 E JOPPA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 E JOPPA ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 E JOPPA ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 205 E JOPPA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 205 E JOPPA ROAD offers parking.
Does 205 E JOPPA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 E JOPPA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 E JOPPA ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 205 E JOPPA ROAD has a pool.
Does 205 E JOPPA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 205 E JOPPA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 205 E JOPPA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 E JOPPA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
