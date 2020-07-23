205 E JOPPA ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool garage

Gorgeous, effortless living at the fabulous Ridgely. Way up at the 27th floor, this home was fully renovated in 2019: flooring, all cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite counters throughout. You'll be glad to live here. Great for entertaining with the open floor plan, yet the bedrooms are private. The views are spectacular - green and lush during the day, sparkle of the city at night. Right in the center of Towson. Convenient to Towson University, county government offices, Town Center, and restaurants of every variety. Two minutes to 695. NEW heated saltwater pool, two garage parking spots, a 24 hour concierge front desk, exercise equipment for resident use. Pets accepted with small deposit, there is a 35lb weight limit. Heat/air and water included! Really perfect!