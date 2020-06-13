Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Towson
Find more places like 203 LINDEN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
203 LINDEN AVENUE
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:14 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
203 LINDEN AVENUE
203 Linden Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
203 Linden Avenue, Towson, MD 21286
Towson Manor Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Awesome Lower Level Apartment with separat/private entrance and private driveway for parking. Washer and dryer in unit, all utilities included in the rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 203 LINDEN AVENUE have any available units?
203 LINDEN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Towson, MD
.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Towson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 203 LINDEN AVENUE have?
Some of 203 LINDEN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 203 LINDEN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
203 LINDEN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 LINDEN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 203 LINDEN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Towson
.
Does 203 LINDEN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 203 LINDEN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 203 LINDEN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 LINDEN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 LINDEN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 203 LINDEN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 203 LINDEN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 203 LINDEN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 203 LINDEN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 LINDEN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd
Towson, MD 21286
Versailles Apartment
111 Versailles Cir
Towson, MD 21204
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21204
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road
Towson, MD 21286
Stevenson Lane Apartments
308 Stevenson Ln
Towson, MD 21204
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd
Towson, MD 21239
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Similar Pages
Towson 1 Bedrooms
Towson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly Apartments
Towson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Dundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Bel Air South, MD
Bowie, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ruxton
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Goucher College
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University