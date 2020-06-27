Rent Calculator
Towson, MD
/
1630 LOCH NESS ROAD
Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:20 AM
1630 LOCH NESS ROAD
1630 Loch Ness Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1630 Loch Ness Road, Towson, MD 21286
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Three bedroom, one and a half bath home in Loch Raven Village. Hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted, basement, convenient to schools and public transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1630 LOCH NESS ROAD have any available units?
1630 LOCH NESS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Towson, MD
.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Towson Rent Report
.
Is 1630 LOCH NESS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1630 LOCH NESS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 LOCH NESS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1630 LOCH NESS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Towson
.
Does 1630 LOCH NESS ROAD offer parking?
No, 1630 LOCH NESS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1630 LOCH NESS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 LOCH NESS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 LOCH NESS ROAD have a pool?
No, 1630 LOCH NESS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1630 LOCH NESS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1630 LOCH NESS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 LOCH NESS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 LOCH NESS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1630 LOCH NESS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1630 LOCH NESS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
