1609 Mussula Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated clubhouse carpet

2/3 Bedroom End Unit Duplex with Large Yard! Great area! - Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this 2/3 Bedroom End Unit Duplex located in great neighborhood! New Carpet. Updated Bathroom. Freshly painted. Covered front porch. Deck off the rear with large yard. Parking pad in rear for off street parking. Room in the basement could be club room or 3rd Bedroom. Baltimore County School District! Close to colleges, shopping and all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410-288-8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!



(RLNE5109938)