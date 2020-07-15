All apartments in Towson
1609 Mussula Road
1609 Mussula Road

1609 Mussula Road · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Mussula Road, Towson, MD 21286

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/3 Bedroom End Unit Duplex with Large Yard! Great area! - Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this 2/3 Bedroom End Unit Duplex located in great neighborhood! New Carpet. Updated Bathroom. Freshly painted. Covered front porch. Deck off the rear with large yard. Parking pad in rear for off street parking. Room in the basement could be club room or 3rd Bedroom. Baltimore County School District! Close to colleges, shopping and all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410-288-8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!

(RLNE5109938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Mussula Road have any available units?
1609 Mussula Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 Mussula Road have?
Some of 1609 Mussula Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Mussula Road currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Mussula Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Mussula Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 Mussula Road is pet friendly.
Does 1609 Mussula Road offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Mussula Road offers parking.
Does 1609 Mussula Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Mussula Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Mussula Road have a pool?
No, 1609 Mussula Road does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Mussula Road have accessible units?
No, 1609 Mussula Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Mussula Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Mussula Road does not have units with dishwashers.
