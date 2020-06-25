1211 Saint Andrews Way, Towson, MD 21239 Greater Glendale-Glenmont
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic home with all the upgrades. Hardwoods thru-out. Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen, Sun porch, patio, and fully fenced back yard. attached garage and landscaping are icing on the cake. Must See! Won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1211 Saint Andrews Way have any available units?
1211 Saint Andrews Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 Saint Andrews Way have?
Some of 1211 Saint Andrews Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Saint Andrews Way currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Saint Andrews Way is not currently offering any rent specials.