1211 Saint Andrews Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic home with all the upgrades. Hardwoods thru-out. Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen, Sun porch, patio, and fully fenced back yard. attached garage and landscaping are icing on the cake. Must See! Won't last long.