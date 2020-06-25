Rent Calculator
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
11 OVER RIDGE COURT
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM
11 OVER RIDGE COURT
11 Over Ridge Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
11 Over Ridge Ct, Towson, MD 21210
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 OVER RIDGE COURT have any available units?
11 OVER RIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Towson, MD
.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Towson Rent Report
.
Is 11 OVER RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11 OVER RIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 OVER RIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11 OVER RIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Towson
.
Does 11 OVER RIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 11 OVER RIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11 OVER RIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 OVER RIDGE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 OVER RIDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 11 OVER RIDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 11 OVER RIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 11 OVER RIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11 OVER RIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 OVER RIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 OVER RIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 OVER RIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
