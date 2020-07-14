All apartments in Towson
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

1 Smeton Pl. Apt. 1406

1 Smeton Place · (410) 982-5463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Smeton Place, Towson, MD 21204

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1037 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Here it is, the unit you've been waiting for! This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is in a secured building right in the heart of Towson. It has a feeling of seclusion while only being steps from Towson Town Center shopping. Ever dream of having a built-in wine rack? Well, you're in luck because this kitchen has just that! Make this your new home, put your feet up, and enjoy your gorgeous view from the balcony.

Feel free to contact us for showings at info@firstamericanpropertymgmt.com or at our website
FirstAmericanPropertyMgmt.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Smeton Pl. Apt. 1406 have any available units?
1 Smeton Pl. Apt. 1406 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Smeton Pl. Apt. 1406 have?
Some of 1 Smeton Pl. Apt. 1406's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Smeton Pl. Apt. 1406 currently offering any rent specials?
1 Smeton Pl. Apt. 1406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Smeton Pl. Apt. 1406 pet-friendly?
No, 1 Smeton Pl. Apt. 1406 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 1 Smeton Pl. Apt. 1406 offer parking?
No, 1 Smeton Pl. Apt. 1406 does not offer parking.
Does 1 Smeton Pl. Apt. 1406 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Smeton Pl. Apt. 1406 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Smeton Pl. Apt. 1406 have a pool?
No, 1 Smeton Pl. Apt. 1406 does not have a pool.
Does 1 Smeton Pl. Apt. 1406 have accessible units?
No, 1 Smeton Pl. Apt. 1406 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Smeton Pl. Apt. 1406 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Smeton Pl. Apt. 1406 has units with dishwashers.
