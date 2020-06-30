Rent Calculator
230 BRACKENWOOD CT
230 Brackenwood Court
No Longer Available
Location
230 Brackenwood Court, Timonium, MD 21093
Lutherville - Timonium
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 BRACKENWOOD CT have any available units?
230 BRACKENWOOD CT doesn't have any available units at this time.
Timonium, MD
.
What amenities does 230 BRACKENWOOD CT have?
Some of 230 BRACKENWOOD CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 230 BRACKENWOOD CT currently offering any rent specials?
230 BRACKENWOOD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 BRACKENWOOD CT pet-friendly?
No, 230 BRACKENWOOD CT is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Timonium
.
Does 230 BRACKENWOOD CT offer parking?
Yes, 230 BRACKENWOOD CT offers parking.
Does 230 BRACKENWOOD CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 BRACKENWOOD CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 BRACKENWOOD CT have a pool?
No, 230 BRACKENWOOD CT does not have a pool.
Does 230 BRACKENWOOD CT have accessible units?
No, 230 BRACKENWOOD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 230 BRACKENWOOD CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 BRACKENWOOD CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 BRACKENWOOD CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 BRACKENWOOD CT does not have units with air conditioning.
