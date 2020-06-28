All apartments in Timonium
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:11 AM

20 STREAM RUN CT

20 Stream Run Court · No Longer Available
Location

20 Stream Run Court, Timonium, MD 21093
Lutherville - Timonium

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 STREAM RUN CT have any available units?
20 STREAM RUN CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Timonium, MD.
What amenities does 20 STREAM RUN CT have?
Some of 20 STREAM RUN CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 STREAM RUN CT currently offering any rent specials?
20 STREAM RUN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 STREAM RUN CT pet-friendly?
No, 20 STREAM RUN CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Timonium.
Does 20 STREAM RUN CT offer parking?
Yes, 20 STREAM RUN CT offers parking.
Does 20 STREAM RUN CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 STREAM RUN CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 STREAM RUN CT have a pool?
No, 20 STREAM RUN CT does not have a pool.
Does 20 STREAM RUN CT have accessible units?
Yes, 20 STREAM RUN CT has accessible units.
Does 20 STREAM RUN CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 STREAM RUN CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 STREAM RUN CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 STREAM RUN CT does not have units with air conditioning.
