Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Timonium
Find more places like 20 STREAM RUN CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Timonium, MD
/
20 STREAM RUN CT
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:11 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20 STREAM RUN CT
20 Stream Run Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Timonium
See all
Lutherville - Timonium
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
20 Stream Run Court, Timonium, MD 21093
Lutherville - Timonium
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20 STREAM RUN CT have any available units?
20 STREAM RUN CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Timonium, MD
.
What amenities does 20 STREAM RUN CT have?
Some of 20 STREAM RUN CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20 STREAM RUN CT currently offering any rent specials?
20 STREAM RUN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 STREAM RUN CT pet-friendly?
No, 20 STREAM RUN CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Timonium
.
Does 20 STREAM RUN CT offer parking?
Yes, 20 STREAM RUN CT offers parking.
Does 20 STREAM RUN CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 STREAM RUN CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 STREAM RUN CT have a pool?
No, 20 STREAM RUN CT does not have a pool.
Does 20 STREAM RUN CT have accessible units?
Yes, 20 STREAM RUN CT has accessible units.
Does 20 STREAM RUN CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 STREAM RUN CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 STREAM RUN CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 STREAM RUN CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Padonia Village Apartments
88 E Padonia Rd
Timonium, MD 21093
Similar Pages
Timonium 3 Bedrooms
Timonium Apartments with Balcony
Timonium Apartments with Gym
Timonium Apartments with Parking
Timonium Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Dundalk, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Lake Arbor, MD
East York, PA
Riverside, MD
Red Lion, PA
North Laurel, MD
Sykesville, MD
Gambrills, MD
Perryman, MD
Fulton, MD
Glenarden, MD
Stevensville, MD
Ferndale, MD
Chester, MD
Shrewsbury, PA
Mitchellville, MD
Cloverly, MD
Severna Park, MD
Stewartstown, PA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lutherville Timonium
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College