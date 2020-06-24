6000 St Ignatius Drive, Temple Hills, MD 20744 Temple Hills
Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Spacious Two Bedroom Two Bathroom condo with Updated kitchen, New Carpet, Fresh paint, and in-unit washer/dryer. Close to National Harbor and other shops. Easy access to Beltway 495 DC, MD and VA. Schedule your showing today!!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 6000 SAINT IGNATIUS DRIVE have any available units?
6000 SAINT IGNATIUS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Hills, MD.