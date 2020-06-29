All apartments in Temple Hills
Last updated March 7 2020 at 7:13 AM

5990 SAINT MORITZ DRIVE

5990 St Moritz Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5990 St Moritz Drive, Temple Hills, MD 20748
Temple Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY. NEW CARPET. FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW HVAC . End unit Town house. Eat in kitchen with new appliances. Full fully finished basement. Rec room with a wood burning fireplace. Fenced in yard. Backs to trees for privacy. Solar panels. Has in place Direct TV dish.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5990 SAINT MORITZ DRIVE have any available units?
5990 SAINT MORITZ DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Hills, MD.
How much is rent in Temple Hills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5990 SAINT MORITZ DRIVE have?
Some of 5990 SAINT MORITZ DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5990 SAINT MORITZ DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5990 SAINT MORITZ DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5990 SAINT MORITZ DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5990 SAINT MORITZ DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Hills.
Does 5990 SAINT MORITZ DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5990 SAINT MORITZ DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5990 SAINT MORITZ DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5990 SAINT MORITZ DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5990 SAINT MORITZ DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5990 SAINT MORITZ DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5990 SAINT MORITZ DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5990 SAINT MORITZ DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5990 SAINT MORITZ DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5990 SAINT MORITZ DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
