5990 St Moritz Drive, Temple Hills, MD 20748 Temple Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY. NEW CARPET. FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW HVAC . End unit Town house. Eat in kitchen with new appliances. Full fully finished basement. Rec room with a wood burning fireplace. Fenced in yard. Backs to trees for privacy. Solar panels. Has in place Direct TV dish.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5990 SAINT MORITZ DRIVE have any available units?
5990 SAINT MORITZ DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Hills, MD.