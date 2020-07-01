4205 Carriage Drive B

Amenities
Unit B Available 05/01/20 Fully Renovated Basement Apartment- Utilities Incl - Property Id: 240195
Welcome home! Property is nestled in an extremely quiet and suburban community in Temple Hills, MD. Enjoy the comfort of a fully furnished basement with brand new stainless steel appliances and modern finishes. Outside space includes rustic sun-room and access to a huge backyard. Available starting May 1, 2020. No pets or smoking allowed. 50% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!
Description:
2 Bedrooms: (#1: 20ft x 8ft and #2: 15ft x 11ft)
Kitchen: 12.5ft x 10ft
Bathroom: 7.6ft x 6.5ft
Living Room: 20ft x 12ft
Transportation:
1.48 miles from Branch Avenue Metro Station
1.94 miles from Suitland Metro Station
2.68 miles from Naylor Road Metro Station
6.5mi (13 minutes) from new MGM Grand/National Harbor
* 1st Month's rent + $1500 security deposit to move-in
* It is available 5.1.2020, and a 1-year lease is mandatory
* Utilities included
* Washer and Dryer
Open House::
By Appointment Only
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240195
Property Id 240195
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5631619)