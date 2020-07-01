All apartments in Temple Hills
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

4205 Carriage Drive B

4205 Carriage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4205 Carriage Drive, Temple Hills, MD 20748
Temple Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Unit B Available 05/01/20 Fully Renovated Basement Apartment- Utilities Incl - Property Id: 240195

Welcome home! Property is nestled in an extremely quiet and suburban community in Temple Hills, MD. Enjoy the comfort of a fully furnished basement with brand new stainless steel appliances and modern finishes. Outside space includes rustic sun-room and access to a huge backyard. Available starting May 1, 2020. No pets or smoking allowed. 50% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Description:
2 Bedrooms: (#1: 20ft x 8ft and #2: 15ft x 11ft)
Kitchen: 12.5ft x 10ft
Bathroom: 7.6ft x 6.5ft
Living Room: 20ft x 12ft

Transportation:
1.48 miles from Branch Avenue Metro Station
1.94 miles from Suitland Metro Station
2.68 miles from Naylor Road Metro Station
6.5mi (13 minutes) from new MGM Grand/National Harbor
* 1st Month's rent + $1500 security deposit to move-in
* It is available 5.1.2020, and a 1-year lease is mandatory
* Utilities included
* Washer and Dryer

Open House::
By Appointment Only
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240195
Property Id 240195

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5631619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 Carriage Drive B have any available units?
4205 Carriage Drive B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple Hills, MD.
How much is rent in Temple Hills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4205 Carriage Drive B have?
Some of 4205 Carriage Drive B's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4205 Carriage Drive B currently offering any rent specials?
4205 Carriage Drive B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 Carriage Drive B pet-friendly?
No, 4205 Carriage Drive B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Hills.
Does 4205 Carriage Drive B offer parking?
No, 4205 Carriage Drive B does not offer parking.
Does 4205 Carriage Drive B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4205 Carriage Drive B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 Carriage Drive B have a pool?
No, 4205 Carriage Drive B does not have a pool.
Does 4205 Carriage Drive B have accessible units?
No, 4205 Carriage Drive B does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 Carriage Drive B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4205 Carriage Drive B does not have units with dishwashers.

