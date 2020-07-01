4205 Carriage Drive B

Amenities

Unit B Available 05/01/20 Fully Renovated Basement Apartment- Utilities Incl - Property Id: 240195



Welcome home! Property is nestled in an extremely quiet and suburban community in Temple Hills, MD. Enjoy the comfort of a fully furnished basement with brand new stainless steel appliances and modern finishes. Outside space includes rustic sun-room and access to a huge backyard. Available starting May 1, 2020. No pets or smoking allowed. 50% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



2 Bedrooms: (#1: 20ft x 8ft and #2: 15ft x 11ft)

Kitchen: 12.5ft x 10ft

Bathroom: 7.6ft x 6.5ft

Living Room: 20ft x 12ft



1.48 miles from Branch Avenue Metro Station

1.94 miles from Suitland Metro Station

2.68 miles from Naylor Road Metro Station

6.5mi (13 minutes) from new MGM Grand/National Harbor

* 1st Month's rent + $1500 security deposit to move-in

* It is available 5.1.2020, and a 1-year lease is mandatory

* Utilities included

* Washer and Dryer



By Appointment Only

No Pets Allowed



