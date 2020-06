Amenities

GREAT location to AFB both I-95 and I-495 corridors, National Harbor and Rosecroft Raceway. This charming totally upgraded townhouse is an end unit with 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and granite tops. Fenced in backyard for your added convenience. Pets considered with addition pet fee. You dont want to wait to reserve this home - CALL TODAY for an appointment