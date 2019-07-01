Rent Calculator
Takoma Park, MD
908 GLAIZEWOOD COURT
908 GLAIZEWOOD COURT
908 Glaizewood Court
·
No Longer Available
908 Glaizewood Court, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Charming home located on a Quiet Cul-de-sac, hardwood floors, new windows on order, Sunny open floor plan and a lovely fenced private lot.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 908 GLAIZEWOOD COURT have any available units?
908 GLAIZEWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Takoma Park, MD
.
Is 908 GLAIZEWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
908 GLAIZEWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 GLAIZEWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 908 GLAIZEWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Takoma Park
.
Does 908 GLAIZEWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 908 GLAIZEWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 908 GLAIZEWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 GLAIZEWOOD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 GLAIZEWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 908 GLAIZEWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 908 GLAIZEWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 908 GLAIZEWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 908 GLAIZEWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 GLAIZEWOOD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 GLAIZEWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 GLAIZEWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
