Takoma Park, MD
8100 HAMMOND AVENUE
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:50 AM

8100 HAMMOND AVENUE

8100 Hammond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8100 Hammond Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
newly renovated ,6 bedrooms, 2 New full bathrooms,hardwood floors,recessed lighting,new kitchen and appliances,new hvac, spacious basement,walkable to shopping center,and takoma langley transit center,1 block off university blvd .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8100 HAMMOND AVENUE have any available units?
8100 HAMMOND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 8100 HAMMOND AVENUE have?
Some of 8100 HAMMOND AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8100 HAMMOND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8100 HAMMOND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8100 HAMMOND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8100 HAMMOND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Takoma Park.
Does 8100 HAMMOND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 8100 HAMMOND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 8100 HAMMOND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8100 HAMMOND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8100 HAMMOND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8100 HAMMOND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8100 HAMMOND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8100 HAMMOND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8100 HAMMOND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8100 HAMMOND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8100 HAMMOND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8100 HAMMOND AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
