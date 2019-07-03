8100 Hammond Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912 Takoma Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
newly renovated ,6 bedrooms, 2 New full bathrooms,hardwood floors,recessed lighting,new kitchen and appliances,new hvac, spacious basement,walkable to shopping center,and takoma langley transit center,1 block off university blvd .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8100 HAMMOND AVENUE have any available units?
8100 HAMMOND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 8100 HAMMOND AVENUE have?
Some of 8100 HAMMOND AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8100 HAMMOND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8100 HAMMOND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.