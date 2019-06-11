All apartments in Takoma Park
Last updated June 11 2019 at 11:04 AM

8013 SLIGO CREEK PKWY

8013 Sligo Creek Pkw · No Longer Available
Location

8013 Sligo Creek Pkw, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful setting overlooking Sligo Creek Park. 5 bedroom, 5 bath home with a 2-car detached garage with an additional 3 to 4 parking on private circle driveway. Located in the heart of Takoma Park. Exciting opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8013 SLIGO CREEK PKWY have any available units?
8013 SLIGO CREEK PKWY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 8013 SLIGO CREEK PKWY have?
Some of 8013 SLIGO CREEK PKWY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8013 SLIGO CREEK PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
8013 SLIGO CREEK PKWY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8013 SLIGO CREEK PKWY pet-friendly?
No, 8013 SLIGO CREEK PKWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Takoma Park.
Does 8013 SLIGO CREEK PKWY offer parking?
Yes, 8013 SLIGO CREEK PKWY offers parking.
Does 8013 SLIGO CREEK PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8013 SLIGO CREEK PKWY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8013 SLIGO CREEK PKWY have a pool?
No, 8013 SLIGO CREEK PKWY does not have a pool.
Does 8013 SLIGO CREEK PKWY have accessible units?
No, 8013 SLIGO CREEK PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 8013 SLIGO CREEK PKWY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8013 SLIGO CREEK PKWY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8013 SLIGO CREEK PKWY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8013 SLIGO CREEK PKWY does not have units with air conditioning.
