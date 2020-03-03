7611 MAPLE AVENUE

Amenities

Bright, sunny condo in Takoma Park! Freshly painted, new carpet, updated kitchen and bathroom. Open living room/dining room combo.Building has secure fob entry, elevator, common laundry room, bike storage + guest parking. ***add $20/mo. for 1 parking space. Easy access to public transportation in front of building. Very close to Takoma Metro, blocks from Sligo Creek Trail, also close todowntown Silver Spring, DC, Piney Branch Elementary and Washington Adventist Hospital.$250.00 move in fee and $100 move-in deposit payable to Takoma Phoenix