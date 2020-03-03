All apartments in Takoma Park
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM

7611 MAPLE AVENUE

7611 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7611 Maple Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
elevator
bike storage
guest parking
Bright, sunny condo in Takoma Park! Freshly painted, new carpet, updated kitchen and bathroom. Open living room/dining room combo.Building has secure fob entry, elevator, common laundry room, bike storage + guest parking. ***add $20/mo. for 1 parking space. Easy access to public transportation in front of building. Very close to Takoma Metro, blocks from Sligo Creek Trail, also close todowntown Silver Spring, DC, Piney Branch Elementary and Washington Adventist Hospital.$250.00 move in fee and $100 move-in deposit payable to Takoma Phoenix

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7611 MAPLE AVENUE have any available units?
7611 MAPLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Takoma Park, MD.
What amenities does 7611 MAPLE AVENUE have?
Some of 7611 MAPLE AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7611 MAPLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7611 MAPLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7611 MAPLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7611 MAPLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Takoma Park.
Does 7611 MAPLE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7611 MAPLE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7611 MAPLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7611 MAPLE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7611 MAPLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7611 MAPLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7611 MAPLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7611 MAPLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7611 MAPLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7611 MAPLE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7611 MAPLE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7611 MAPLE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
