7124 Carroll Avenue - 7

Amenities
Updated kitchen with new washer/dryer!
Top floor 3-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment in downtown Takoma Park, available November 2019. Utilities Included, parking available on-site.
This top-floor, sun-filled, renovated 3-bed/1-bath apartment is in the heart of historic Takoma Park. Apartment is one of seven units in a small 7-unit 1917 bungalow steps to downtown and short walking distance to Takoma Metro, parks, year-round farmer's market, coffee shops, bars/restaurants, TKPK Co-op (grocery store), Bike Share and much more.
Rent includes access to the building's common outdoor yard, shared basement storage, and indoor bike rack. Parking spot on-site is available for additional $50/month. No dogs, cats or smaller pets considered with additional pet deposit.
Apartment Features:
- Energy Star appliances
- stainless steel dishwasher
- stainless steel gas range
- stainless steel refrigerator
- in-unit washer/dryer
- central forced heating
- central AC
- water, gas, electric, and trash included
- tenant pays cable/internet/phone
- LED lighting throughout
- coat closet
- hardwood floors in living room
- built-ins throughout