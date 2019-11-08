All apartments in Takoma Park
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:35 AM

7124 Carroll Avenue - 7

7124 Carroll Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7124 Carroll Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Updated kitchen with new washer/dryer!

Top floor 3-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment in downtown Takoma Park, available November 2019. Utilities Included, parking available on-site.

This top-floor, sun-filled, renovated 3-bed/1-bath apartment is in the heart of historic Takoma Park. Apartment is one of seven units in a small 7-unit 1917 bungalow steps to downtown and short walking distance to Takoma Metro, parks, year-round farmer's market, coffee shops, bars/restaurants, TKPK Co-op (grocery store), Bike Share and much more.

Rent includes access to the building's common outdoor yard, shared basement storage, and indoor bike rack. Parking spot on-site is available for additional $50/month. No dogs, cats or smaller pets considered with additional pet deposit.

Apartment Features:
- Energy Star appliances
- stainless steel dishwasher
- stainless steel gas range
- stainless steel refrigerator
- in-unit washer/dryer
- central forced heating
- central AC
- water, gas, electric, and trash included
- tenant pays cable/internet/phone
- LED lighting throughout
- coat closet
- hardwood floors in living room
- built-ins throughout

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

