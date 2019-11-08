7124 Carroll Avenue - 7

Amenities

Top floor 3-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment in downtown Takoma Park, available November 2019. Utilities Included, parking available on-site.



This top-floor, sun-filled, renovated 3-bed/1-bath apartment is in the heart of historic Takoma Park. Apartment is one of seven units in a small 7-unit 1917 bungalow steps to downtown and short walking distance to Takoma Metro, parks, year-round farmer's market, coffee shops, bars/restaurants, TKPK Co-op (grocery store), Bike Share and much more.



Rent includes access to the building's common outdoor yard, shared basement storage, and indoor bike rack. Parking spot on-site is available for additional $50/month. No dogs, cats or smaller pets considered with additional pet deposit.



Apartment Features:

- Energy Star appliances

- stainless steel dishwasher

- stainless steel gas range

- stainless steel refrigerator

- in-unit washer/dryer

- central forced heating

- central AC

- water, gas, electric, and trash included

- tenant pays cable/internet/phone

- LED lighting throughout

- coat closet

- hardwood floors in living room

- built-ins throughout