700 CHANEY DRIVE

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Large 1 bedroom in convenient Takoma Park. Fully renovated and amazing price for the size and location. (PLEASE NOTE: $1,195 IS FOR A 2 YEAR LEASE. $1,220 FOR A 1 YEAR LEASE.) GREAT LOCATION only 2 blocks from Flower & Carroll Avenue Ride-On bus to Takoma and Silver Spring Metros. Historic downtown Takoma Park, Washington Adventist University and Hospital are all only a few blocks away. Close to I-495, Montgomery College, downtown Silver Spring, and University of Maryland. STABLE Landlord.