Takoma Park, MD
6914 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:48 PM
6914 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE
6914 New Hampshire Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
6914 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lovely three bedroom two bath single-family home. . House features granite counters cherry cabinets stainless appliances. Owner-occupied separate apartment in house. A Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6914 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE have any available units?
6914 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Takoma Park, MD
.
What amenities does 6914 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE have?
Some of 6914 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 6914 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6914 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6914 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6914 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Takoma Park
.
Does 6914 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6914 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6914 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6914 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6914 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6914 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6914 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6914 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6914 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6914 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6914 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6914 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
