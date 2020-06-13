Apartment List
/
MD
/
sykesville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Sykesville, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
$
9 Units Available
Sykesville
7420 Village Rd, Sykesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Sykesville, close to parks and recreation. Units feature air conditioning, bathtub, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, online portal and on-site laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Sykesville

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1204 Heathfield Rd
1204 Heathfield Road, Eldersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1216 sqft
Available now. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in Carroll County. Living room, eat-in kitchen,fenced.No smoking.No pets.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
14132 ROVER MILL RD
14132 Rover Mill Road, Howard County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
5+ Acres in West Friendship has everything you want from an easy commuter location just minutes from Turf Valley, Clarksville, Sykesville or Mt Airy to a fantastic library, the Gary J Aurthur Community Center, Western Regional Park, restaurants,
Results within 10 miles of Sykesville
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Orchard Park
3113 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,642
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and parks. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes with fireplaces, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and walk-in closets. Community has 24-hour maintenance, along with a clubhouse, gym and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units with lots of sunlight and large closets. In-home washer/dryer. Convenient locations close to I-795, I-695 and nearby shopping. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Townes at Pine Orchard
3252 Pine Orchard Ln, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2000 sqft
The Townes at Pine Orchard is a community located in Ellicott City, MD. These spacious new units feature washer/dryer hookups, plenty of natural light and granite countertops. Located just five miles from local commuter bus routes.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
50 OJIBWAY ROAD
50 Ojibway Road, Randallstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1702 sqft
Rare find! Charming! Live in the heart of the Baltimore County. Large 3 BR, 2.5 BA , 3 Level split contemporary townhouse w/enclosed fenced in large private patio, huge windows and wood burning fireplace in the fully finished basement.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8 Cree Ct
8 Cree Court, Randallstown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
2120 sqft
8 Cree Ct, Randallstown, MD 21133 - Finishing touches being completed! COMPLETELY RENOVATED, LIGHT & BRIGHT, OPEN-CONCEPT, MODERN 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH Home in Sought-After Neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2035 CRESCENT MOON COURT
2035 Crescent Moon Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
3023 sqft
Large, well-maintained brick front TH nestled in the sought after golf course community of Waverly Woods, Open Floor Plan with upgrades. 3 bedrooms, 3 full bath & 1 half bath, bedroom/den in basement, soaking tub,fireplace, deck off the kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Owings Mills
1 Unit Available
9958 SHERWOOD FARM ROAD
9958 Sherwood Farm Road, Baltimore County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2102 sqft
This gorgeous home offers a large living room, open kitchen and dining room with french door to deck overlooking huge common area. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, private bath with double vanity with large walk-in closet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3301 DEMIREL WAY
3301 Demirel Way, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1800 sqft
Unit C - 1800 finished sq feet in this 2 level 3bed/1.5 bath apt. Hardwoods, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer Dryer in Unit. 1st floor features Huge Open Floor Plan, 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Upper HUGE bedroom features walk-in closet & Full Bath.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
9221 STAYMAN DRIVE W
9221 West Stayman Drive, Ellicott City, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2254 sqft
4 bed- 3 full bath Remodeled in 2017 home with new SS appliances, HVAC, and water heater. Mother-in-law suite on ground level - large office / bedroom , full bath, and kitchenette. Nice size backyard, large patio and shed.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2048 CRESCENT MOON COURT
2048 Crescent Moon Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2800 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Luxury townhouse in gated community. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage with golf course view in Waverly Woods community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2707 CEDARHURST ROAD
2707 Cedarhurst Road, Carroll County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1144 sqft
Only 5 minutes from Rt 795 This is a great location and lots of privacy. All brick rancher with nice deck in front and a large patio in the back. Plenty of parking and nice yard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3326 COVENTRY COURT DRIVE
3326 Coventry Court Drive, Ellicott City, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1478 sqft
Well Maintained, Fantastic rancher in Ellicott City. Awesome Schools! Newly refinished hardwood flooring throughout main level , updated kitchen with lots of counter space. Huge Lower Level Rec Room with fire place and recessed lighting.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
4611 SHEPPARD MANOR DR
4611 Sheppard Manor Drive, Howard County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$6,200
Exceptional custom built estate offering countless quality features and optimal living! Gorgeous hardwood floors on the main and upper level, phenomenal open floor plan, soaring ceilings, dual stairs, architectural columns, solarium, and main level

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
9961 OAK LEA CT
9961 Oaklea Court, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautifully maintained rancher with fresh paint! French door access to covered deck and fully finished walkout-level basement. Apply Online: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/9961-Oak-Lea-Court-Ellicott-City-MD-21042-294455373
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sykesville, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sykesville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Sykesville Apartments with BalconySykesville Apartments with Parking
Sykesville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDCockeysville, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MD
Shrewsbury, PASummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDSeverna Park, MDEldersburg, MDParkville, PAGlenn Dale, MDNew Freedom, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College