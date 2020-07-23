All apartments in Sykesville
Find more places like 766 Central Ave 1st Floor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sykesville, MD
/
766 Central Ave 1st Floor
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

766 Central Ave 1st Floor

766 Central Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sykesville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

766 Central Ave, Sykesville, MD 21784

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Sykesville - Property Id: 322461

1 bedroom 1 bath fully updated and remodeled with central, new carpet, new appliances. walk-in closet with washer and dryer. private parking, quiet neighborhood. 1 year lease $45 application fee. Walk to restaurants, shopping and parks. $1175 per month plus electric. All appliances included along with trash pick up and water.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/766-central-ave-1st-floor-sykesville-md/322461
Property Id 322461

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5969959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 766 Central Ave 1st Floor have any available units?
766 Central Ave 1st Floor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sykesville, MD.
What amenities does 766 Central Ave 1st Floor have?
Some of 766 Central Ave 1st Floor's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 766 Central Ave 1st Floor currently offering any rent specials?
766 Central Ave 1st Floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 766 Central Ave 1st Floor pet-friendly?
No, 766 Central Ave 1st Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sykesville.
Does 766 Central Ave 1st Floor offer parking?
Yes, 766 Central Ave 1st Floor offers parking.
Does 766 Central Ave 1st Floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 766 Central Ave 1st Floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 766 Central Ave 1st Floor have a pool?
No, 766 Central Ave 1st Floor does not have a pool.
Does 766 Central Ave 1st Floor have accessible units?
No, 766 Central Ave 1st Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 766 Central Ave 1st Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 766 Central Ave 1st Floor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 766 Central Ave 1st Floor have units with air conditioning?
No, 766 Central Ave 1st Floor does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sykesville
7420 Village Rd
Sykesville, MD 21784

Similar Pages

Sykesville 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSykesville Apartments with Balconies
Sykesville Apartments with ParkingSykesville Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDCockeysville, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDIlchester, MDUrbana, MDTakoma Park, MD
Eldersburg, MDGlen Rock, PAParkville, PAGarrison, MDSummerfield, MDKemp Mill, MDLeisure World, MDBrookmont, MDSeverna Park, MDGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDSpring Ridge, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreWashington Adventist University
Coppin State University