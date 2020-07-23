Amenities
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Sykesville - Property Id: 322461
1 bedroom 1 bath fully updated and remodeled with central, new carpet, new appliances. walk-in closet with washer and dryer. private parking, quiet neighborhood. 1 year lease $45 application fee. Walk to restaurants, shopping and parks. $1175 per month plus electric. All appliances included along with trash pick up and water.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/766-central-ave-1st-floor-sykesville-md/322461
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5969959)