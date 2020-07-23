766 Central Ave 1st Floor

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated walk in closets some paid utils microwave

carpet in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated parking

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Sykesville



1 bedroom 1 bath fully updated and remodeled with central, new carpet, new appliances. walk-in closet with washer and dryer. private parking, quiet neighborhood. 1 year lease $45 application fee. Walk to restaurants, shopping and parks. $1175 per month plus electric. All appliances included along with trash pick up and water.

No Pets Allowed



