766 Central Ave

Rent includes waster/sewer, trash removal and lawn care. $1150 per month plus electric. Security deposit $1150. 1st Floor - all on one level kitchen, living room, dining room, bedroom, full bath and large walk-in closet/laundry with room for office/den. Appliances included: Refrigerator, stove, microwave, front loading washer and dryer. To entrances walk-out to level maintained yard. Central Air and heat, private parking. Located in the town of Sykesville. Walking distance to Main Street restaurants, boutiques, town events and parks. $35 application fee for credit, background check. No Pets. No Smoking. Convenient to: Eldersburg, Finksburg, Westminster, New Windsor, Ellicott City, Elkridge, Fort Meade, Woodstock, Cooksville, Columbia, Owings Mills, Laurel, Baltimore, Towson, Washington DC. Near Routes 32 and 70. 1 year lease required. For any information call 410-984-4612.

No Pets Allowed



