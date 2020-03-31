All apartments in Sykesville
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

766 Central Ave

766 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

766 Central Avenue, Sykesville, MD 21784

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Voted coolest town! Sykesville MD - Property Id: 123092

Rent includes waster/sewer, trash removal and lawn care. $1150 per month plus electric. Security deposit $1150. 1st Floor - all on one level kitchen, living room, dining room, bedroom, full bath and large walk-in closet/laundry with room for office/den. Appliances included: Refrigerator, stove, microwave, front loading washer and dryer. To entrances walk-out to level maintained yard. Central Air and heat, private parking. Located in the town of Sykesville. Walking distance to Main Street restaurants, boutiques, town events and parks. $35 application fee for credit, background check. No Pets. No Smoking. Convenient to: Eldersburg, Finksburg, Westminster, New Windsor, Ellicott City, Elkridge, Fort Meade, Woodstock, Cooksville, Columbia, Owings Mills, Laurel, Baltimore, Towson, Washington DC. Near Routes 32 and 70. 1 year lease required. For any information call 410-984-4612.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123092
Property Id 123092

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4895785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 766 Central Ave have any available units?
766 Central Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sykesville, MD.
What amenities does 766 Central Ave have?
Some of 766 Central Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 766 Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
766 Central Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 766 Central Ave pet-friendly?
No, 766 Central Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sykesville.
Does 766 Central Ave offer parking?
Yes, 766 Central Ave offers parking.
Does 766 Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 766 Central Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 766 Central Ave have a pool?
No, 766 Central Ave does not have a pool.
Does 766 Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 766 Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 766 Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 766 Central Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 766 Central Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 766 Central Ave has units with air conditioning.
