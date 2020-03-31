Live in the heart of Sykesville! Walking distance to charming Historic Main Street. There is plenty of room in this home inside and out! Finished basement w/ Bedroom, Open Kitchen/Living, New Deck and Expansive Fenced in Backyard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
