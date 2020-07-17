7356 2nd Ave

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Please Complete the New Resident Questionnaire from our Website to Schedule a Showing!



Minimum Leasing Requirements: $82,800 Gross Annual Household Income with 600+ Credit Scores. 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer term leases preferred). No history of Non-Payment Judgments or Evictions. First Month’s Rent and Security Deposit ($2300) Required at lease Signing. No Pets Please.



Charming SFH in historic Sykesville ready August 1st! Settle in before the School year, *GREAT* School District. Home Features: 3 finished levels, a large eat-in kitchen, family room with pellet stove, a huge bonus room with bath, 2 car garage plus carport, over-sized moldings, beautiful antique hardwood floors! Master bedroom has private bath and sitting room. Great home for a family, HUGE fenced in yard for kids to run around. Lawn Care Service Included in Rent! Home is Oil Heat. Enjoy local community events, shopping and restaurants just blocks away in historic downtown Sykesville. Family oriented town with lots of historic charm! To schedule a showing please complete the New Resident Questionnaire from our website.



No Pets Allowed



