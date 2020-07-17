All apartments in Sykesville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

7356 2nd Ave

7356 2nd Avenue · (301) 979-9009 ext. 2
Location

7356 2nd Avenue, Sykesville, MD 21784

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3.5 baths, $2299 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,299

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3400 sqft

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Please Complete the New Resident Questionnaire from our Website to Schedule a Showing!

Minimum Leasing Requirements: $82,800 Gross Annual Household Income with 600+ Credit Scores. 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer term leases preferred). No history of Non-Payment Judgments or Evictions. First Month’s Rent and Security Deposit ($2300) Required at lease Signing. No Pets Please.

Charming SFH in historic Sykesville ready August 1st! Settle in before the School year, *GREAT* School District. Home Features: 3 finished levels, a large eat-in kitchen, family room with pellet stove, a huge bonus room with bath, 2 car garage plus carport, over-sized moldings, beautiful antique hardwood floors! Master bedroom has private bath and sitting room. Great home for a family, HUGE fenced in yard for kids to run around. Lawn Care Service Included in Rent! Home is Oil Heat. Enjoy local community events, shopping and restaurants just blocks away in historic downtown Sykesville. Family oriented town with lots of historic charm! To schedule a showing please complete the New Resident Questionnaire from our website.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5861813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7356 2nd Ave have any available units?
7356 2nd Ave has a unit available for $2,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7356 2nd Ave have?
Some of 7356 2nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7356 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7356 2nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7356 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7356 2nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sykesville.
Does 7356 2nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7356 2nd Ave offers parking.
Does 7356 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7356 2nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7356 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 7356 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7356 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 7356 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7356 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7356 2nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7356 2nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7356 2nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
